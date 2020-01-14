The world’s richest black person and Nigerian billionaire, Aliko Dangote, has revealed his plans to buy Arsenal Football Club.

Dangote who is worth more than £8.5billion has been planning for a long time to take over from the current owner, Stan Kroenke.

Recall he previously promised a takeover bid in 2020, but with his Dangote Refinery still under construction, he has moved the date back to 2021.

‘It is a team that, yes, I would like to buy some day, but what I keep saying is we have $20billion worth of projects and that’s what I really want to concentrate on,’ Dangote told the David Rubenstein Show.

‘I’m trying to finish building the company and then after we finish, maybe some time in 2021 we can.



‘I’m not buying Arsenal right now, I’m buying Arsenal when I finish all these projects because I’m trying to take the company to the next level.’

