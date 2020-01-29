A fire incident was reported to have happened at the popular Balogun market in Lagos Island. According to reports reaching us, Anambra plaza was razed this morning after a generator caught fire in the building.
Many stores and proprieties worth millions were reported to have gone down in the tragic fire accident.
A lady randomly saw a tweet about the fire incidence on her twitter timeline and realized it was her store that was getting burnt. It was a masochistic experience for the lady who didn’t know how to react to what she was watching live on her phone.
Read her sad tweets below:
OLUWA WETIN DEY HAPPEN????????? https://t.co/HtKD8Pd0gc
— Ogechi Pounds Sterling (@theonlyogechi) January 29, 2020
That store burnt today 😔 https://t.co/AntKBf52MO
— Ogechi Pounds Sterling (@theonlyogechi) January 29, 2020
This tweet is sending me rn cos I had no idea 😔 https://t.co/pieqrv66XK
— Ogechi Pounds Sterling (@theonlyogechi) January 29, 2020
The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) is yet to give any official statement as at press time.
