Singer Naira Marley has opted for an out-of-court settlement over alleged car theft.

According to The Nations, talks between Naira Marley’s lawyer and lawyers representing the complainant in the case, Mr Adelekan Ademola, are at an advanced stage.

If successful, the charges against the four defendants may be dropped at the next hearing of the case on January 14.

The singer’s two brothers Idris Fashola, 18; Babatunde Fashola, 24; and their cousin, Kunle Obere, 22, are facing a four-count charge of conspiracy, stealing, assault and obstructing the police from arresting Marley.

They were arraigned by the Police on December 16, before Chief Magistrate Tajudeen Elias of a Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, but Marley, the fourth defendant. .

The court granted the trio N500,000 bail each with two sureties in the like sum. Chief Magistrate Elias ordered the Investigative Police Officer (IPO) to produce Marley in court on December 31, 2019 so he can take his plea.