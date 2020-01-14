Angela Okorie is now living the best of her life, just as anyone who gets a second chance to live again and her posts on social media shows that she has rebounded very well from her alleged attack that almost took her life.
Angela Okorie has returned fully to her usual way to slay on Instagram and seems to have increased the professionalism of her slay on the platform
Okorie has stunned both fans and haters alike this morning after dropping a spectacular red-haired photo. Angela oozes beauty and grace in the photo with her uncommon hairstyle grabbing maximum attention,
Check her out below…
