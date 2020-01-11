Nigerians are upset and disappointed in President Muhammadu Buhari after his youngest daughter, Hanan Buhari visited Bauchi in a Presidential jet. Pictures that surfaced on social media confirms that Hanan truly flew to Bauchi with the jet.

Hanan Buhari was seen in the pictures in company of other unidentified personnel as landed the airport during the visit on Thursday for a ‘special durbar’ which was organised in her honour by the Emir of Bauchi, Rilwanu Adamu.

This made some Nigerians to storm social media with anger revealing that they are not happy about how state’s money is being wasted by the President and his family.

See some of the screenshots below;

