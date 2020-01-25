Curvy Nigerian actress, Anita Joseph, recently had fans drooling over her recent posts on social media.

The actress who will be exchanging the marital vow with her lover, MC Fish on the 14th of February, 2020 Shared a first set of their prewedding photos, moments ago on Instagram.

Anita Joseph wrote:

“The moment I laid my eyes on you my world changed…

All I could see was beauty around me ..

All I felt was pure bliss…

Thank you for Loving me and protecting me 🤸‍♀️

You believe in me even when I doubt my self 👍

You give me the strength to go on

Because of you this world is a better place

Because of you am a better Woman

You are the stars in my sky and the sun to my world ❤️

Am on Cloud nine every time am with you 🙈

And the baby in me comes out🥂

Thank you for been You you a good Man (my gee)

May JEHOVAH ELOHIM bless you and

What ever you touch turns to Gold may you know no pain nor Sorrow…

Your paths are blessed your legs are sanctified

The LORD is your Protection … in JESUS NAME AMEN🙏

I Love you my King 👑I really do LOVE YOU 🤸‍♀️

What ever you were telling me here I love it. “