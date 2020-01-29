Movie star, Regina Daniels shared a video via Instagram showing her husband, Ned Nwoko driving her and two other women in one of their luxurious cars.

In the video, the actress, who sat at the passenger seat next to her husband, asked why he had on a serious facial expression while driving;

“Baby, you are so serious. What happened?”

Mr Nwoko looked at her and beamed a smile as he tries to explain but he was not audible.

What really got the attention of Social media users is the manner at which the couple communicate despite the light years between them.

Even married folks with barely 3years between them hardly call their husbands ‘baby’. It’s safe to say we know why Ned got hooked with Regina – she makes him feel young again.

Watch the video below:

