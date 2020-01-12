Bobrisky’s bae promises to give him 36 million naira tomorrow, and the cross dresser has taken to social media to make a public announcement about it.

We know Bobrisky has told so many lies in the past which includes a recent event that made his fans launch a scathing attack at him and accused him of posting Fireman generator keys as car keys, but we won’t let that affect our thoughts about this new announcement she dropped.

See the post below;

HOT NOW