2019 Big Brother Naija winner, Mercy Eke, was in Church on Sunday and she also shared her testimony to the congregation on her victory at the reality show.

While the reality star was still in the house, she declared that she would give her life to Christ and become a pastor someday.

A video fast trending shows Eke standing on the altar of God to give her testimony in church.

Eke appreciated God for all he has done in her life.

Watch the video below:

Yeah👍 it was all God's doing 🙏 https://t.co/FjmzpqcbGx — Mercy Eke (@real_mercyeke) January 26, 2020

