Big Brother Naija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke has confirmed that she will makeher screen debut as a thespian in one of the most anticipated Nigerian movies l “Fate Of Alakada” by Toyin Abraham.

She made the confirmation shortly after Toyin Abraham announced the development on her own Instagram page.

Toyin Abraham shared a photo of herself with Mercy and BrodaShaggi with the caption;

Thanks my darling @official_mercyeke for coming onset🙏🙏🙏

Fam watchout for @official_mercyeke in fate of Alakada in cinemas 10th April 2020💃💃💃💃

@brodashaggi awon ti balenciaga 🤪🤪🤪🤪

#fateofalakada #toyintitans,

Mercy Eke then confirmed that she is one of the many faces that star in the movie which will hit the cinemas in April. She made this announcement in an Instagram post today.

She said:

Mad oooo fate of alakada in cinemas from 10th April 2020, you can’t miss this hilarious movie starring @toyin_abraham @brodashaggi @stephaniecoker @swankyjerry and I lambo “Fate of Alakada” is the fourth film in the Alakada franchise, and is set to premiere at the cinemas on April 10. The highly anticipated movie is set to star loads of celebrities like Swanky Jerry, Stephanie Coker, Mabel Makun, Broda Shaggi, Big Brother Naija’s Khloe and Khafi and others

HOT NOW