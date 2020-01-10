The hustle, they say is real. Photos of a beautiful Nigerian lady selling plantain in Lagos traffic hs caught the attention of social media users. The bursty lady who was spotted hawking plantain along the Lekki-Epe Express Way

This caught the attention of passers-by and commuters as everyone was shocked to see a beautiful lady as such selling plantain in traffic.

A lot have lauded her confidence while others feel it could be staged considering the bodycon dress she had on. No normal plantain seller as fine as the lady would slay and drip as much as she did.

See more photos below:

