A fan of Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky has pressured the crossdresser to speak on the issue of Director-General of NCAC Olusegun Runsewe whowas sent to prison for disobeying court order.
The fan brought the news to his notice in other to know how she feels now that the Director General has been sent to prison. This was because Bobrisky and the politician had a clash in 2019 that made him order police officers to disrupt Bobrisky’s birthday party in Lagos.
Speaking on his jail sentence, Bobrisky claimed to have already forgiving the Director General as she sees him as a father.
She said she hopes he regain his freedom very soon after being sent to prison for disobeying court orders.
Screenshot below;
HOT NOW
- How did Emmanuella grow up this fast? – Nigerians react to viral photo of Comedienne’s lookalike
- Lady beaten by married woman at Ikeja mall spotted in a video teaching women how to give their men BJ (Video)
- Tragedy as Community school biology teacher goes into coma after five female students allegedly raped him
Discussion about this post