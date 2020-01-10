A fan of Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky has pressured the crossdresser to speak on the issue of Director-General of NCAC Olusegun Runsewe whowas sent to prison for disobeying court order.

The fan brought the news to his notice in other to know how she feels now that the Director General has been sent to prison. This was because Bobrisky and the politician had a clash in 2019 that made him order police officers to disrupt Bobrisky’s birthday party in Lagos.

Speaking on his jail sentence, Bobrisky claimed to have already forgiving the Director General as she sees him as a father.

She said she hopes he regain his freedom very soon after being sent to prison for disobeying court orders.

Screenshot below;

HOT NOW