Nigerian movie star, Toyin Abraham has weighed in on the death sentence of Maryam Sanda for the murder of her husband during a fight. She advised women to leave any toxic relationship they might be in now before it becomes too late.

Toyin Abraham sympathised on the sad story of the couple with a video of Maryam and Bilyaminu looking happy on their wedding day.

She captioned the video;

”They were happy

Pls leave if it’s not working

They will mock you but please just leave

God I’m heartbroken

I’m so down

Don’t care about what people will say cos people will always talk.

GOD please for the baby

it’s not working please leave

I’m heartbroken

The baby

GOD please

I have never cried like this pls ALLAH”

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, otherwise known as Bobrisky also weighed in on the death sentence of Maryam Sanda for the murder o her husband during a fight. Bobrisky sympathised with the couple who ought to have grown old and die together but ending up in this sordid situation of dying at young age.

