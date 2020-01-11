The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has suspended the use of the National Identification Number (NIN) for registration of candidates for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

JAMB registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, made the disclosure on Saturday at a press conference held at the board’s headquarters in Abuja.

The Registrar said the decision was to allow more candidates to obtain the NIN before the 2021 UTME.

Registration for the UTME is expected to start on Monday and JAMB had said only candidates with the NIN would be registered for the examination.

Candidates had crammed NIN registration centres on Wednesday and Thursday, with many facing untold hardship, while others were stampeded and injured.

