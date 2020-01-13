Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes agrees five-year deal with. Sporting Lisbon captain, Bruno Fernandes, has agreed terms over a five-year contract with Manchester United, according to transfer expert, Nicolo Schira. The deal will see the 25-year-old sign a contract at Old Trafford until 2025.

Tomorrow #Manchester United‘ll work to reach agreement with Sporting and close the deal,” Schira tweeted on Sunday night.

United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is desperate to bring in a midfielder this month.

Solskjaer is dealing with an injury crisis, with seven players out, including first-choice centre midfield duo Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

