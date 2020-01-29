Renowned British model Naomi Campbell has reacted to the 2020 Grammy Awards that saw Beninese singer-songwriter Angelique Kidjo bests Nigeria’s Burna Boy and others to winning the Best African Album category. The supermodel congratulated Angelique

First, I want to say deepest congratulations to @angeliquekidjo for her award on Sunday, and thank you to you for spreading light and opening minds through your music… •

She advises the Grammy organizers to get in-depth knowledge of African music as it’s quite wrong putting all African music under one category when different artists excel in different genres of music.

And to our AFRICAN GIANT, @burnaboygram… it is only due to lack of education that you have not been honored with the accolades you so truly deserve. You are always a winner in our hearts. ALWAYS. She said in part. Read her full statement below:

