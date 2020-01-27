There are few things many people do not know about Beninese singer Angélique Kidjo and Burna Boy, asides the fact that she dedicated her Grammy award to him and that he was up against her to win the music prize.

Well a few of those unpopular facts is that the rhythm of Burna Boy’s song “Anybody”, was culled out from Angelique Kidjo’s song “We We” and we have videos to back this factual claim. The similarity of the rhythm shows that Angelina Kidjo has been a strong source of inspiration to Nigeria’s Burna Boy. Also, people believe Burna must have sampled the song because of the love he has for Angelina Kidjo regarding the fact that he also featured her in his African Giant album.

Watch the part from Kidjo’s “We We” below;

Whoever feels Burna Boy was cheated out should have their brain checked. Even burna’s most famous song is a sample off Angelique Kidjo grammy-winning album. We should stay guided. pic.twitter.com/GrHwkqkspP — Ladman Chass (@LadmanChass) January 27, 2020

Other facts include that Angelique Kidjo is Burna’s female greatest influence in music.

Her album peaked at 8 position in the Billboard chart while Burna peaked at 104

She has won 4 #GRAMMYs in total.

