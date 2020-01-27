Angélique Kidjo usurped Burna Boy to pick up the Grammy award for ‘Best World Music’ for her album ‘Celia,’ and she used the opportunity to shout out African Giant Burna Boy, who was also up for the award. While accepting her award earlier today, the singer took the time to praise the new wave of talents coming from Africa.

“The new generation of artists coming from Africa are going to take you by storm and the time has come.” This is for Burna Boy, [he] is among those young artists [who] came from Africa [who] are changing the way our continent is perceived, and the way African music has been the bed rock for every [type] of music,” she remarked.

Kidjo and Burna Boy collaborated on the track “Different” a standout from his hit album African Giant, that also features Damian Marley. Burna Boy has expressed being a major fan of the celebrated artist on several occasions.

So Angelique Kidjo Won The GRAMMYs And Dedicated The Plaque To Burna Boy. Mama Africa Seems To Be Handing Over This Category To The African Giant Afterall!! Win Win!!! #GRAMMYAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/QugP6wCWhq — XtrA sKY (@Skyknight_777) January 27, 2020

