British Rapper, Stefflon Don who is currently in Nigeria with her Nigerian superstar boyfriend, Burna Boy has reacted to the epileptic power supply in Lagos. The rapper who had earlier praised Nigeria for being beautiful during the festive period has experienced the not so good part of Nigeria as Nigerians have promised her.
Nigerian is known for its irregular power supply and though the local celebrities here might have been used to the lifestyle, but not for the British rapper, Stefflon Don.
The rapper took to her Instagram page to rant about the unstable electricity in the city of Lagos. She posted a video where she expressed her disappointment at the state of electricity.
In the video posted on IG, Burna Boy’s girlfriend, Stefflon Don was spotted with her friends. The rapper could be heard ranting as she said:
“Everyday guys, At this point, guys, every day, Nigeria power goes off.”
See the video below;
