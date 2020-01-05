British Rapper, Stefflon Don who is currently in Nigeria with her Nigerian superstar boyfriend, Burna Boy has reacted to the epileptic power supply in Lagos. The rapper who had earlier praised Nigeria for being beautiful during the festive period has experienced the not so good part of Nigeria as Nigerians have promised her.

Nigerian is known for its irregular power supply and though the local celebrities here might have been used to the lifestyle, but not for the British rapper, Stefflon Don.