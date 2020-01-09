Burna Boy’s British girlfriend, Stefflon Don appears to be in love with Naira Marley’s new song “Tesumole”.

The rapper who is currently in Nigeria took to her Twitter page to simply tweet “Tesumole” and fans went wild.

They flooded her comment section and begged her to make a video of herself dancing the now-famous dance steps while others used the opportunity to welcome her to the Marlians family.

See her tweet below:

Tesumole 💃🏽 — DON (@stefflondon) January 9, 2020

Biko drop your tesumole dance video make every where scatter — Homo sapiens (@Meetemmyoks) January 9, 2020

Dis babe don turn naija finish ooooo — RANTI (@AlubarikaHQ) January 9, 2020

Please post a video of u dancing it pleeeAaaaaseee😂💪🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Aayan (@itz_abdulhafeez) January 9, 2020

Can you do the dance or I should teach you? — M.Sarki (@abullahi_musa) January 9, 2020

