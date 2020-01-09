Burna Boy’s British girlfriend, Stefflon Don appears to be in love with Naira Marley’s new song “Tesumole”.
The rapper who is currently in Nigeria took to her Twitter page to simply tweet “Tesumole” and fans went wild.
They flooded her comment section and begged her to make a video of herself dancing the now-famous dance steps while others used the opportunity to welcome her to the Marlians family.
See her tweet below:
Tesumole 💃🏽
— DON (@stefflondon) January 9, 2020
Biko drop your tesumole dance video make every where scatter
— Homo sapiens (@Meetemmyoks) January 9, 2020
Dis babe don turn naija finish ooooo
— RANTI (@AlubarikaHQ) January 9, 2020
Please post a video of u dancing it pleeeAaaaaseee😂💪🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
— Aayan (@itz_abdulhafeez) January 9, 2020
Can you do the dance or I should teach you?
— M.Sarki (@abullahi_musa) January 9, 2020
