Sadio Mane has been crowned the 2019 African player of the year at the 28th edition of the CAF Awards that was held yesterday at Hurghada, Egypt.
Mane emerged winner of the African Player of the Year awards category with 477 votes, beating his Liverpool teammate Mahamed Salah and Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez.
Below is the full list of winners.
African Player of the Year
Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)
African Women’s Player of the Year
Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)
African Interclubs Player of the Year
Youcef Belaïli (Algeria & Esperance / Ahli Jeddah)
African Youth Player of the Year
Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)
African Men’s Coach of the Year
Djamel Belmadi (Algeria – Algeria)
African Women’s Coach of the Year
Desiree Ellis (South Africa)
African Men’s National Team of the Year
Algeria
African Women’s National Team of the Year
Cameroon
Federation of the Year
Egyptian Football Association
Special Award
Kojovi Obilale (former Togolese goalkeeper)
CAF-Fifpro Best XI
Goalkeeper: Andre Onana
Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Serge Aurier, Joel Matip, Kalidou Koulibaly
Midfielders: Idrissa Gueye, Riyad Mahrez, Hakim Ziyech
Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
HOT NOW
- The US release 52 stealth fighter jets into air to warn Iran (Photos)
- Tragedy! Pastor stabs wife to death, kills himself during church service (Video)
- Sad story of how Toyin Abraham’s ex, Seun Egbegbe has been abandoned in prison for 30 months
Discussion about this post