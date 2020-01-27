BBNaija star, Thelma, has taken to social media to criticize some Nigerians mourning Kobe Bryant. According to her, they didn’t celebrate him when he was alive and are now doing so after his death

She concluded by asking her fans to celebrate people more when they are alive than when they are dead.

Her post reads ;

I just found out that people celebrate you most when you die thn when you are alive, if i open my page, all i see is RIP Kobe.

Even people that know him and the ones that does not, i know h must have celebrated his birthday one of these days, why didn’t i see his pix like this ?

Now say after me, lord do not allow my pix to be shared in this way….

Please let’s celebrate people when they are alive than when they are dead

