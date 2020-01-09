It is no news that Nigerian singers, Teni and Niniola Apata are sisters. Teni came out a little bolder as she shares a lovely video of her family which includes herself, Niniola, Teju Apata and their Mother, Fola Apata.
Teni and her sisters hooked up for the 25 years remembrance of their late father and they decided to spice up the event coercing their mom to pledge allegiance to the Marlians. Teni shared the lovely video to her instagram page and wrote:
😂😂😂😂 Happy new year from my family to yours Cc @officialniniola @apatanumber10md
