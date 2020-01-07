American rapper, Cardi B has taken to Twitter to hold a public hearing on the appropriate Nigerian name that best suits her, ahead of her relocation move. Recall the mother of one adopted the name Chioma B during her visit to Nigeria last month but it seems she is becoming more akin to the Yoruba Tribe as she asked Nigerians if she should stick to Chioma B or rename herself Cardijat.

The Queen of Bronx had earlier declared that she would be relocating to Nigeria with her husband and daughter n case a War breaks out between America and Iran. Cardi B took to Twitter to ask her fans to help pick a Nigerian name and she had only two options which are Chioma B and Cadijat.

READ ALSO: More updates emerge on Europe based Nollywood Actress, Jennifer Omole who died mysteriously

See the tweet below:

Let’s settle this ones and for all CHIOMA B Or Cadijat — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 6, 2020

HOT NOW