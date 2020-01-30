Congrats are in order to the Wilson’s as Ciara announced that she and her hubby Russell Wilson are expecting another little bundle of joy!!

Her hubby, Russell truly makes her happy and since they have been together, never once has the man been talked about negatively by anyone, women love a man who is never in anyone’s hindsight.

Ciara broke the good news today on social media that she and her NFL quarterback husband, Russell Wilson, are expecting another baby.

She posted a photo of herself in Turks and Caicos sporting a large baby bump.

HOT NOW