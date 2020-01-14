Nigerian comedian, Otaghware Otas Onodjayeke popularly know as Igosave has got married to his longtime girlfriend Iyabo. The 40 year old comedian of the federal republic excitedly shared the news on his Instagram page yesterday, flaunting photos from the court wedding as he noted that the wedding party is coming up soon

The captured photos show the famous comedian rocking a purple coloured suit while his bride was dressed in a beautiful purple dress. He wrote

So today I sealed a forever move with the one I love.. officially Mrs IYABO ONODJAYEKE welcome to the family baby.. wedding party loading…..

Check out the photos below

