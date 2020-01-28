Celebrity barman, Paschal Chubuike Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief priest is an expectant father as he announced his wife Angel Okechukwu is pregnant with their baby girl. The excited father of two decided to fly his woman off the shores of Nigeria to celebrate her birthday and of course, see to her vigorous state of health by flying her to another country after the birthday celebrations.

Enroute Dubai🇦🇪 ✈️ London🇬🇧 ✈️ It’s Wifey’s❤️ @_deangels Birthday 2Morrow, I Will Shop For Her In Dubai🇦🇪 N Take Her To London🇬🇧 For Medical Check Up’s N Marlian Fest🔥 Above All We Go Hustle For Our UpComing Baby Girl 👧 Anthonia Wish Us Luck #CubanaChiefPriest🔑 #CelebrityBarMan🌟, he wrote.

The king of nightlife also celebrated his woman as she clocks a new age today and didn’t leave one of her sweet spots out, which is her cooking prowess.

Happy Birthday To My Wifey @_deangels Thanks So Much For Completing My Life, I Can Never Trade You For Anything, You Re My Biggest Blessing, May God Bless, Protect N Keep You For Me Amen, My People Please Help Me Say A Prayer N A Good Wish For My Wealthy Wifey❤️She Sabi Cook 👩‍🍳 She Sabi Do💋

