Davido has shared a picture of his call time with his son, David Ifeanyi Adeleke, and it is absolutely adorable. One of the main reasons why Davido has the love of his millions of fans is his caring nature.

The singer makes sure to make time from his insanely busy schedule to spend quality time with his three children and also spoils them rotten with expensive gifts which extend to their mothers too.

In a picture shared by the “Risky” singer, he was spotted smiling at his third child, David Jnr in a video call. Although David Jnr’s face was covered with a smiley, one can tell that he was really excited to see his father.

See the picture below;

