Popular OAP, Daddy Freeze has reacted after Apostle Chris Omashola said God revealed to him that Naira Marley is a demon and Satanic.

According to Omashola, Marley’s songs are demonically inspired to destroy the youth. He advised Marley to repent before it is too late.

Reacting to the claims, Daddy Freeze stated that he would not use demonic to describe Naira Marley. Freeze explained that the music is just business to the singer and he is simply giving people what they want.

Freeze wrote: “I won’t use the word demonic. It’s business as far as I’m concerned. He is simply serving a wicked and adulterous generation what they are craving for.

“This is formed on the crucible of demand and supply; if there is no demand, there won’t be any supply! ~FRZ.”

