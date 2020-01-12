Top Nollywood actress, Dakore Akande-Egbuson has come out to dispel rumor aimed at her marriage.

Yesterday, reports went rife on social media that the marriage of the actress and her Husband, Olumide Akande had crashed.

However, in a wonderful twist, the couple have jointly dispelled the rumor as they took to their respective social media page to celebrate themselves on their 10th wedding anniversary.

Dakore, via her instagram, shared a beautiful video of her family with the caption ;

Best support system. Happy 10th Anniversary babe @_o.lou ❤❤❤”Sadly once they realize hating isn’t working they start telling lies”

Her Husband then took to the comment section to write ;

10 years just like that! 😳 Happy Anniversary sweetheart! ❤️❤️❤️🍾🥂 And to those who care to know, it’s 10 years, not 9, not 11; 10 beautiful, sweet, at times challenging, wonderful years! Don’t believe everything you hear, or read, or see for that matter! #nowyouknow

