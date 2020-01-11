A dancing grandma who became a viral sensation earlier this month after dancing to Fireboy’s song Vibration, has passed away. The 92-year-old woman in the viral video could be heard saying she didn’t want to carry overload, which is the catchy phrase in the song while vibing rhythmically as the song played in the background.
A social media report by one @eniolahu on Twitter has it that the grandma has just passed away.
His tweet read ;
My friends’ lovely dancing grandma has passed away 🤧😢
Thank you Ma, for bringing us joy. Rest well
My friends’ lovely dancing grandma has passed away 🤧😢
Thank you Ma, for bringing us joy. Rest well 🙏🏾 https://t.co/0QWCea9qu8
— beauty. spirit. light. (@EniolaHu) January 9, 2020
HOT NOW
- Nigerians react as Pete Edochie hugs Actress Destiny Etiko from behind (Video)
- Chinedu Ikedieze (Aki) shows off Multimillion Naira mansion
- Dakore Egbuson allegedly divorces husband, in a relationship with someone else
Discussion about this post