Nigerian singer, Davido Adeleke who is also a citizen of the United States of America has revealed why he would be staying away from the country for a while. Davido Joined the Twitter jokes about WW3 over the killing of top Iranian military boss, Qasem Soleimani, killed by the US troops on the order of President Trump.

Davido said he would be staying away from the United States until the war drafting is over. It is believed on Twitter that the American Government will enlist eligible citizens into the army should any war break out between the country and Iran. He wrote:

“Not going to America till the draft is over !! Crazy ass Trump trynna have me shouting Shekpe from Iran”

Not going to America till the draft is over !! Crazy ass Trump trynna have me shouting Shekpe from Iran 😂 — Davido (@davido) January 4, 2020

