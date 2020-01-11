Chioma’s sister, Ifunnaya aka Jennifer Rowland, had many celebrities sending her birthday wishes on Friday, January 10, when she clocked a new age.

Her sister’s celebrity boyfriend, Davido and many others sent her calm birthday wishes. One of the messages that however stirred controversy was that of Ubi Franklin who attempted to hit on her with his post.

Ubi Franklin took to his Instagram page to share a photo of Jennifer Rowland with the caption;

‘Happy Birthday @jenniferrowland_make me a dress this year‘

The birthday wish looked innocent to every other person except for Davido and his fiancée, Chioma who took to Ubi Franklin’s post to ‘warn’ him to stay off their sister and in-law.

Check out the post below;

