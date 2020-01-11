Chioma’s sister, Ifunnaya aka Jennifer Rowland, had many celebrities sending her birthday wishes on Friday, January 10, when she clocked a new age.
Her sister’s celebrity boyfriend, Davido and many others sent her calm birthday wishes. One of the messages that however stirred controversy was that of Ubi Franklin who attempted to hit on her with his post.
Ubi Franklin took to his Instagram page to share a photo of Jennifer Rowland with the caption;
‘Happy Birthday @jenniferrowland_make me a dress this year‘
The birthday wish looked innocent to every other person except for Davido and his fiancée, Chioma who took to Ubi Franklin’s post to ‘warn’ him to stay off their sister and in-law.
Check out the post below;
HOT NOW
- How did Emmanuella grow up this fast? – Nigerians react to viral photo of Comedienne’s lookalike
- Lady beaten by married woman at Ikeja mall spotted in a video teaching women how to give their men BJ (Video)
- Tragedy as Community school biology teacher goes into coma after five female students allegedly raped him
Discussion about this post