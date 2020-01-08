An obsessed fan of Nigerian music star, David Adeleke aka Davido, has sent a strong warning to the singer’s fiancée Chioma Avril, earning her to leave Davido alone.

On her Facebook account, the Davido obsessed fan, identified as Lawal Aisha Modupeoluwa put on high alert with her post which posed as a threat to the singer and his fiancé.

In a write-up that’s looks abnormal and disarranged, she accused Chioma of snatching Davido from her and went ahead to call her different unprintable names.

From what we were able to gather from the post, read below;

I was born king and there can only be one king!!!

There Can only be one AishaaModupeola, There can only be one Zaltan. Chioma Avril Rowland Leave my husband Alone!!!

AishaaModupeola is the DMW!!! Keep off- Chioma Avril Rowland!!!

That logo can never be your illegitimate Son because it was made in 2015 at around the time i took that picture in 2014.

Chioma Avril Rowland stop claiming what is not yours and can never be yours.

Stay away from my husband(David Adedeji Adeleke Jnr)and everything that he IS!

Chioma Avril Rowland Leave my husband( David Adedeji Adeleke) alone stay away from him and everything that he has!

Chioma Avril Rowland Your bad English does not impress Lawal Aishat Modupeola because i am a Grammarian. Now listen to these songs

HOT NOW