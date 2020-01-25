Nigerian singer and African Giant, Burna Boy is in the spotlight of major attention as the 62nd Grammy Awards is set to hold this Sunday. His last album, ‘African Giant’ was nominated in the World Music Album for the Grammy Awards.

As the hour draws closer, Burna has taken to Twitter to share a tweet on his Twitter handle that is making everyone wonder if he has won a Grammy already.

The content of the tweet ry suggestively gives a notion that if his last album, ‘African Giant’ won the Grammy for the category he was nominated for.

“Can you keep a secret?……..🤔,” he tweeted.

Can you keep a secret?……..🤔 — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) January 24, 2020

It would be recalled that in 2019 when the nominees for the 62nd Grammy awards were announced, Burna Boy made it to the list.

