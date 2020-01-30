The Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is currently under siege on social media from Nigerians who have noticed the discrepancies on the commission’s official tweets/statements. Earlier today, the Eagle paraded some suspects for crimes related to internet fraud. See tweet below:

‘EFCC Arrests 10 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Lagos Operatives of the EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, have arrested 10 suspected Internet fraudsters in Lagos.

The suspects were arrested in Westwood Estate, Ajah, Lagos during a sting operation on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, following intelligence report received by the Commission about their alleged involvement in cyber crime.’

Barely an hour after the above tweet, the account released another successful arrest in a different location with the same paraded suspects. See tweet below:

‘EFCC Arrests Landlord for Providing Shelter for 10 Internet Fraudsters The Ibadan Zonal Office of the EFCC, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, arrested a 33-year-old landlord, Stanley Ejike Awam…’

