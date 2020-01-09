A Nigerian lady simply identified as Temi was the most excited mother in the world the moment she reunited with her daughter after 13years of being separated. It was a surprise birthday package for the 18-year-old undergraduate of Afe Babalola University (ABUAD) as friends and family led her to the car where her mom and younger siblings were waiting for her.

Upon seeing her mom, the birthday girl screeched till her throats hurt. The mother burst into tears of joy as she enjoys the ecstatic embrace of her long lost daughter. Taking to her IG page, Temi shared the lovely video alongside a lovely speech that got her fans misty.

Happy new year people, 2020 will be a glorious year for us🙏🙏….i will love to share my lovely story with you….After 13 years without seeing my daughter I finally managed to see her and it was her 18th birthday… it was surprised package 😮 😱 and this was her reaction. She also meet with her brother for the first time….

To those whose parents have been gone for long, don’t lose hope! Gods timing is the only timing you can trust 🙏….and to you parents don’t abandon your responsibilities. It will pay back in the end. God bless you all 🙏…..My Best videoclip of the year.

Watch the video below:

HOT NOW