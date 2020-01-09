Top Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has indirectly throw shade at fellow celebrities who have undergone cosmetic surgery.

According to her, their plastic will melt if they try to go close to a heater.

She wrote:

“Don’t stand too close to the heater, babe. Plastic melts.”

A commonly done cosmetic surgery is liposuction.

According to WebMD, liposuction is a cosmetic procedure that removes fat that you can’t seem to get rid of through diet and exercise.

A plastic or dermatologic surgeon usually does the procedure on your hips, belly, thighs, buttocks, or face to improve their shape.

HOT NOW