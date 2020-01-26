Lagosians stormed the head office of the late Alhaji Fatai Yusuf, popularly known as Oko Oloyun, to demand the money they invested in his Ponzi scheme.

Oko Oloyun, a popular trado-medical expert, was murdered on Thursday 23 January 2020 around 4:30pm while enroute to Iseyin, Oyo State. He was reportedly attacked by some hoodlums at Igboora.

Events have began to unfold following his death as people who invested money in his Ponzi scheme, known as “Option C” stormed the LASU road office to demand how to get their money And also the fate of the scheme. The investors were the more confused as his two offices at Egba Idowu along Igando road in Lagos were shut with no one to provide information.

The investors, however, vowed to take drastic measures if a statement was not issued by the organization as soon as possible. Take a cue from past occurrences of Ponzi Schemes, once the CEO dies, the whole scheme goes under water as well. The investors in “Option C” programme narrated how much they had invested and insisted they could not afford to lose their hard-earned money.

An investor, who chose to be called Emmanuel explained that Option C is a money-making programme that promised 10% return in two months. Emmanuel, who was trembling while speaking, added that he invested in the scheme in July 2019 and had only received returns once, contrary to the agreement of two months which was stated.

Mrs Bunmi (first name withheld), a retired teacher, who was clearly in shock, stated that she had invested millions having joined the programme in December 2018. She said she had only received N500,000 from her investment and that she was not sure of her fate with the death of Oko Oloyun.

Clutching her investment documents, she said that she filed to pull out after inconsistency in payment but rescinded her decision when she was told that she could not get her investment back in full.

Mr Azeez, another investor, said he invested N1 million in September 2019 and had decided to pull out after he was not paid in November. He, however, vowed to pursue his profit with all his ability.

Mrs Bisola (second name withheld) said she invested the money sent to her by her military husband who is fighting insurgents in North East. She said she could not afford to lose the money. She urged the management to speak up and address the investment programme issue quickly.

