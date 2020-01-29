Nollywood Actor Ernest Asuzu has come out to defend his actions after he made headlines a few days ago after he was spotted in public begging for alms and allegedly suffering from stroke.

According to the actor, he had to go shirtless on the street not because he was mentally derailed, but because he needed help for his medical condition.

READ ALSO: Veteran Actor, Ernest Asuzu turns road side beggar, battles stroke (video)

In a new video that has popped up, Asuzu explained that he needed to look dramatic to make his people feel the seriousness of his ailment and help him. He further added that he has been able to raise some money from well-meaning Nigerians to enable him to take care of his medical bills.

Asuzu who has been down with stroke for six years now says most friends dejected him.

HOT NOW