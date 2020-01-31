Following the approval for payment of N33,000 as monthly allowance for members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Nigerians have taken to Twitter to the increase in the monthly allowance.

The Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim explained that the approval was made in line with the implementation of the new National Minimum Wage by the Federal Government.

“Contrary to the various amounts being circulated on the social media, the sum of thirty-three thousand naira had been approved as the new rate,” Ibrahim said.

He said provision had been made for the new allowance in the year 2020 Budget, adding that payment would commence as soon as funds are released by the appropriate authorities.

In September, Ibrahim had hinted that the monthly allowance of corps members would be increased “immediately the federal government starts the payment of the new minimum wage”.

“Your monthly allowance would be increased immediately the Federal Government starts the payment of the new minimum wage to all public servants nationwide,” he said in an address delivered at the NYSC orientation camp in Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos.

Sunday Dare, the minister of youth and sports development, also confirmed the increase although he did not provide details.

Here are some comments gathered from Twitter;

@adaderaah ”we got paid 33,000!!!”



@satiyanfreeman ”waw! my 33k has drop, pls how much is bride price now and two bedroom apartment in lekki think it’s time to settle down.”

@tomi_moses ”Guys! so the 33k is for real! woke up to this FG has done it again.”

@chiugooo ”I will literally burst into the NYSC anthem whenever it comes up again.”



@officialwdc1 ”Now I can sing the NYSC anthem with all my heart. Nigeria is ours, Nigeria we

serve.”

@bennie_baby1 ”I just woke up to 33k alert ehh. FG issa goal! this is the kind of alert I love waking up to.”

@festus_boy ” so as 33k don show this weekend is going to lit!!! FG thank you oo.”

@aaron_john ” Finally the long-awaited 33k don show at least this present is becoming useful small small.”

@saala_ng ” ahhhh!! these people have surprised us ooo so finally the money don land cos i was beginning to think say na my grandchildren go get am. FG una don do well ooo.”

@sir_tope ” Make I hail this DG oo the man is a wonder man.i have my 33k and am about to go flex.”

@gwens_castle ” shey old corp members are allowed to come back mbok how can I miss this 33k.”

@lepacious_presh ” Dear FG a girl is happy, like very happy thank you for making me smile this morning.”

@di_mma ” so now I can be smiling to the bank like a millionaire all thanks to FG.”

