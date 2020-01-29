The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the commencement of the repatriation of stolen assets from the United States.

The agreement on the repatriation of looted funds is expected to be signed next week while the looted assets of $321 million allegedly belonging to former head of state late General Sani Abacha are also expected to be repatriated from Island of Jersey.

Briefing the press after the FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami said that other assets to be repatriated include that of former Minister for Petroleum Resources, Kolawole Aluko, Diezani Alison-Madueke and James Ibori, adding up to €6.6 million.

HOT NOW