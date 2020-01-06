Parents are priceless, and it is important to spend time with them, especially when they are ageing and in need of all the attention they deserve. Highlife singer, Chinedu Izuchukwu Okoli, popular known as Flavour N’abania, sure knows this and has devoted some time to put a smile on the face of his father.

He delivered a private custom performance for his father and recorded the video which he shared on his social media page. In the adorable video, Flavour can be singing and playing the guitar for his aged father in Enugu state, Nigeria.

One can interpret his dad’s reactions in the video that the sound he played brought old memories to his pop man.

Watch the video below:

