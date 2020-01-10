American rapper and Dream Chasers founder, Meek Mill offers advice to youths across the world to place their focus on how to make more money and forget about falling in love or anything related to girlfriend.

Meek Mill who is planning to relocate to Africa soon dished the advice in one of his new posts on Twitter. He said the whole ‘girlfriend’ thing is just something temporary.

In a subtle tweet, Meek Mill was telling probably one of his friends that while they were busy making money and doubling the figures in their Bank Account, he was busy chasing love only to be left by the very girl he fell for.

Taking to his handle, he tweeted: “I had to tell my dawg them birds come last we on a mission…. if it ain’t ya wife or y’all kids mom it come last …

“you took a year off to find love and she left with a athlete you wasted the whole squad time we was on a money mission my G lol “that girlfriend shit temporary”.

