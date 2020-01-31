Former Manchester United Defender, Rio Ferdinand is currently in Lagos Nigeria for the Guinness Night Football event. In a press briefing the football legend met with Davido and other acts billed to perform at the event tonight.

The Sky Sports analyst took to his Instagram page to share photos of himself beaming when he met Davido. He wrote:

These guys transcending African music/culture around the world! Look forward to seeing them perform tonight! 🌏🙋🏽‍♂️ #Salute

More photos emerged on photographer Jide Makinde’s Instagram page and they’re wallpaper worthy. See them below:

