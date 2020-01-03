Former Big Brother Naija [BBNaija] housemate, Khafi, has paid her grandmother a New Year visit in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, with her fiancé, Gedoni Ekpata.

Khafi who is an indigene of Ekiti state, shared a photo with her grandmum as she shared her new year message to her fans.

She wrote:

Happy New Year from me and mine to you and yours 🤗❤️ May this year bring blessings upon blessings for all of us 💕

Appearing to be getting along with Khafi’s family, Gedoni also shared a picture with the grandmother on Instagram.

Gedoni proposed to Khafi on Christmas Day. They are expected to tie the knot this year.