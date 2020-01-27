Nigerian actress, Genevieve Nnaji has joined millions across the world in mourning the sudden death of popular Basketball legend, Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Maria Bryant who passed on in a tragic helicopter crash that occurred on Sunday, 26th January.

Genevive in an Instagram post described the late basketball star as one who was more than a winner and a champion. She further described him as a hero every daughter wished for before asking him to rest on.

She wrote:

He was more than a winner and Champion. He was the hero every daughter wished for. Rest In Peace Kobe and Gianna.

