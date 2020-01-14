A storm of reactions has greeted our earlier report that Nigerian singer Davido was dragged to church by his elder sister Sharon Adeleke Ademefun, a move that had the singer smoothing his relationship with God.
In the video we posted earlier, Davido was seen displaying his humble side as the pastor ushered him and his crew out and told the congregation to pray for them. Like that was not enough, the Nigerian music superstar went ahead to attend a special bible study in the church.
Though the name of the church was not mentioned, the reason for Davido’s attendance at the Church has been linked to his elder sister, Sharon Ademefun appears to be a staunch believer that decided to drag the star, his Lawyer Bobo Ajudua aka Prince, and Shina Rambo to the Church.
The video has attracted lots of reactions on social media particularly on Twitter. Read some reactions below:
when the Bible study teacher tells DAVIDO to drop his Richard Mille wrist watch as burnt offering
DAVIDO: pic.twitter.com/fkXc2gwWkx
— @[email protected] try [email protected] (@Talk2jordan_lee) January 13, 2020
Davido was 5 seconds away from screaming "shekpe!!!!" 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
— Mr. Alabi of Lagos (@the_Lawrenz) January 14, 2020
Bible study leader: Brother baddest what do you have to contribute about this scripture of Jesus turning water to wine
Davido:shekpe!! pic.twitter.com/HE24HpDlX5
— 🌍 Ace: CEO (@Mosace1) January 13, 2020
Davido’s instastory of him in church just dey make me laugh 😂
— Ologo Rainbow (@BusolaDavid__) January 14, 2020
