Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth has spoken about Speed Darlington’s declaration of his intention to run for the post of president in 2023.

Recall that Speed Darlington made the announcement officially at Zlatan Ibile’s concert on Wednesday. He appeared on stage with Zlatan Ibile during the show and announced to fans that he would make life better for the citizens if voted Nigeria’s president in the 2023 election.

He told fans to kick him out of office if he fails to deliver as promised.

“I will take you there, if I fail throw me out,” he said.

Basketmouth has now reacted to the declaration in a video he posted on his Instagram.

Watch the hilarious video of Basketmouth talking about Speed Darlington becoming Nigeria’s president in 2023 below;

