A Nigerian lady has taken to Twitter to share a means that could help couples with AS genotype to escape giving birth to a child with SS.

She tweeted:

“So I came I. Twitter and saw Genotype AA I’m an AS myself and so is my boyfriend. We found out recently and I started panicking. We went right to Google to check compatibility and all. We found that even tho is not the best combination but there’s a solution to it.

“If an AS and AS get married they would give birth to AA,AS,AS, SS. It’s a 25% of having an SS.

“And there’s an option (mostly at sickle cell centers) for the couple to Carry out a test within 9-11 weeks to check the genotype of the foetus and abort if it turns out to be an SS therefore saving themselves and the child the future pains

“This post is getting longer than planned but what I’m trying to say is intending couples shouldn’t panick as there’s a solution. You just need to carry out more research and consult a doctor. You shouldn’t give up on your potential relationship because of the AS and AS genotype.”